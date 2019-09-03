× Sizzling Scallops with Chef Ausar

RICHMOND, VA – Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh is back to share his recipe for a delicious pan seared scallop salad.

Pan seared Scallop Salad

Serves 6

Quinoa Mix 1 cup rainbow quinoa, washed and drained 1/2 red onion, fine dice 5 Roma tomatoes, fine dice. 1 yellow bell pepper diced small 1 large cucumber ,rinsed, seeds removed and cut into fine dice 1 mango, peeled and cut into fine dice 2 ea. celery rib, fine dice 1 ea. bunch fresh parsley finely chopped ½ lb. feta cheese, finely crumbled Avocado Mixture 4 ea. ripe avocado, cut into fine dice 1 ea. lime juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Vinaigrette 1/4 cup lemon juice 1/2 cup (125ml) extra virgin olive oil 1 tsp (5g) sugar Salt and pepper to taste.

Scallops

6 quarter sized scallops

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup of white onions finely minced

3 cloves of garlic minced

Juice of 1 lemon

¼ cup of white wine

1 tsp of minced Lemon zest

1 tsp of minced Orange zest

1 tablespoon of chopped Parsley

1 stick of butter cubed

Instructions

Wash quinoa well and cover with water to 1/2 inch above the quinoa, season with salt and bring to boil. Cover and cook on very low heat for about 15 to 18 minutes. Allow to cool completely. Combine diced vegetables, onion, mango, feta cheese and parsley and some vinaigrette. Separately, season diced avocado with the lime juice, cumin, salt, pepper and set aside.

Pan sear scallops at medium heat for 3 minutes on each side or until an internal temperature of 145 degrees is achieved. Remove from pan.

Add onions and cook until they are caramelized, add garlic and sauté for 30 seconds. Deglaze the pan with white wine, lemon juice, lemon zest, orange zest, thyme, salt and pepper. Allow to reduce by half around 2 minutes. Remove from heat and add in cubed butter, stirring constantly.

Event Details:

Saturday, 9/7 5pm – 8pm

Sunday, 9/8 Noon – 3pm

Firehouse 15 – 3011 Meadowbridge Rd.011