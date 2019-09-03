Striking satellite images show Grand Bahama Island before and after Hurricane Dorian’s wrath: ‘It’s utter destruction’

A striking satellite image of Grand Bahama Island shows vast areas of the island under water after Hurricane Dorian passed through the region on Monday.

For comparison, we’ve included an image that shows the same regions of the island prior to Hurricane Dorian.

Grand Bahama Island was still in the path of Hurricane Dorian on Tuesday and the area continues to endure devastating weather conditions produced by the hurricane’s eyewall, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As it lingers over the Bahamas — just 100 miles away from West Palm Beach, Florida — the storm is carving a path of devastation: knocking homes to the ground and claiming the lives of at least five people since the weekend, among them an 8-year-old boy.

“It’s utter destruction everywhere we look,” Bahamas resident Sharon Rolle told CNN.

Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said many homes, businesses and other buildings have been destroyed or heavily damaged, calling the devastation “unprecedented and extensive.”