Police investigating Henrico homicide

Posted 5:29 pm, September 3, 2019, by , Updated at 05:35PM, September 3, 2019

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Henrico Police are investigating a homicide that took place Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting just in the 6800 block of Monohan Road and found a man who had been shot. The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

Monohan Road is closed between Charles City road and Darbytown Road as police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

