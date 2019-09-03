× Police investigating Henrico homicide

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Henrico Police are investigating a homicide that took place Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting just in the 6800 block of Monohan Road and found a man who had been shot. The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

Monohan Road is closed between Charles City road and Darbytown Road as police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.