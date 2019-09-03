Grandmother asks for help finding lost necklace containing son’s ashes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNBURY, Pa. – A Pennsylvania grandmother is asking for help finding a priceless necklace containing her son's ashes that went missing at an amusement park over the weekend.

Sunbury resident Paula Morales' son Dylan Weikel was 24 when he died from an overdose in 2016.

"I had it on every day for the last three years and now I sort of am, it's sort of triggered those old feelings like he's lost," Morales told WNEP.

Morales and her family spend a lot of time each summer at Knoebels Amusement Resort, which is where they went on Friday to go swimming. Morales put the necklace in her grandchildren's stroller while they swam.

"I was putting the grandchildren in the car and my daughter was folding the stroller up, which then turns the pouch upside down. We're positive it fell on the ground," Morales said.

Paula and her family parked by Tram Station One. She thinks someone saw the necklace on the ground and picked it up, not knowing what it is.

"Maybe tossed it in their car thinking 'next time we go to Knoebels we'll bring it back.'"

The family has since been back with metal detectors. Paula's post on Facebook has been shared more than 18,000 times.

"I just really want the message to get to the right person who has it so it can come home."

Paula is overwhelmed by all of the support on social media and hopes that support will help her get her necklace back. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Knoebels Amusement Resort.

"I'm kind of humbled that so many people are caring so much."