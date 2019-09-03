HURRICANE TRACKER: Dorian to move up East Coast

Candidate Stan Scott is hoping to give voters a choice

Posted 3:36 pm, September 3, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- We have invited candidates running for Virginia Senate and house districts that represent the Richmond area to appear on CBS 6 News at 7 p.m. to talk about their campaigns.

Stan Scott, a Democrat running in Senate District 4, which includes Caroline County, parts of Hanover and Spotsylvania Counties, and much of the Middle Peninsula, stopped by to talk about his campaign.

Scott said this election is about giving voters a choice.

He asked what Virginians want the Commonwealth to look like in 20-25 years. He offered a number of details about his plans to enhance gun safety.

