× Missing woman last seen walking toward Virginia shopping center

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Police issued a missing person’s alert for Nekia McNair. McNair, 39, was last seen Monday morning along the 2700 Block of the Boulevard in Colonial Heights.

“McNair suffers from serious medical conditions that require medication,” a Colonial Heights Police spokesperson said. “She may have walked North on the Boulevard towards the Colonial Square Shopping Center.”

McNair was described as 5’3″ and 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black, short sleeved shirt, black shorts, and brown sandals.

Anyone with information was asked to call Colonial Heights Police at (804) 520-9300.