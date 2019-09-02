HURRICANE TRACKER: Dorian threatens East Coast

Hurricane Dorian creates changes to this week’s High School Football Schedule

Posted 10:14 pm, September 2, 2019, by

Richmond, VA – Due to the threat of Hurricane Dorian, some games have been rescheduled.  Here is the list as we have it:

Meadowbrook at Varina – Wednesday 6pm (Originally Fri. 7pm)

Petersburg at I.C. Norcorm – Saturday 2pm (Originally Fri. 7pm)

 

 

 

