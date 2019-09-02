Hurricane Dorian creates changes to this week’s High School Football Schedule

Richmond, VA – Due to the threat of Hurricane Dorian, some games have been rescheduled. Here is the list as we have it:

Per @MBK_Football AD, their game at @Varina_Football has been moved from Friday to Wednesday night at 6pm due to the threat of Hurricane Dorian@CBS6 #FinalScoreFriday #FSFCBS6 — Sean Robertson (@CBS6SportsSean) September 2, 2019

Also received confirmation from @PHSAthletics01 HC Mike Scot along with @CRF4Dan that the Crimson Wave game at @ICNorcomHigh has been moved to Saturday at 2pm due to Hurricane Dorian.@CBS6 #FinalScoreFriday #FSFCBS6 — Sean Robertson (@CBS6SportsSean) September 2, 2019

For Coaches and AD's, If you reschedule a game this weekend due to Hurricane Dorian, please email CBS6 Sports at srobertson@tribunemedia.com and lcasadonte@tribunemedia.com. We will update those changes on our website.@cbs6 #FinalScoreFriday #FSFCBS6 — Sean Robertson (@CBS6SportsSean) September 2, 2019

