× Henrico to consider pre-Labor Day start to 2021-22 school year

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The days of students starting school after Labor Day in Henrico County may soon be coming to an end.

Now that school systems in Virginia have the power to start classes before Labor Day, Henrico Superintendent Amy Cashwell said the county will look into doing so for the 2021-22 school year.

“In 2020, Henrico Schools will continue its practice of starting the school year on the day after Labor Day,” she posted in a social media back-to-school message. “However, we will consider an earlier start to the school year for 2021-22, but only after we gather plenty of community input and give significant advance notice should there be any changes.”

Changes to the 2021-22 school calendar will be discussed this fall.

Earlier this year, state lawmakers changed the decades-old “Kings Dominion Law” which prevented schools from opening before Labor Day without a special waiver. Under the new law, Virginia schools can open two-weeks earlier, as long as they permit a four-day Labor Day weekend.

More than half of Virginia school system already start classes before Labor Day weekend.