× Gov. Northam declares State of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Dorian

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Northam on Monday declared a State of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Dorian’s anticipated impact on Southeastern Virginia on Thursday.

While Dorian is not projected to create catastrophic results for Virginia or the Carolinas, a prolonged period of heavy rain and wind gusts of 60-75 mph could cause inland flooding, storm surge and structural damage on Thursday. This would include Virginia Beach and the Eastern Shore.

“Hurricane Dorian is a serious storm, and current predictions indicate that it may affect parts of Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure that localities and communities have the appropriate level of assistance, and to coordinate the Commonwealth’s response to any potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian. I encourage Virginians to take all necessary precautions to make sure they are prepared as well.”

Coastal Virginians should learn their evacuation zone at KnowYourZoneVA.org. If internet or computer access is not available, call 2-1-1 to learn your zone. Residents not residing in a pre-identified evacuation zone would listen to evacuation orders from local and state emergency agencies to determine if and when to evacuate. Planning resources are available at VAemergency.gov/make-a-plan.

Virginians should follow the Virginia Department of Emergency Management on Twitter and Facebook for preparedness updates and their local National Weather Service office for the latest weather forecast, advisories, watches or warnings. Download the FEMA app on your smartphone to receive mobile alerts from the National Weather Service.