Tracking Hurricane Dorian’s impact on Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Our weather on Thursday will depend on Hurricane Dorian’s path.

As of early Monday morning, it looks like enough moisture will move north to interact with the cold front, bringing us some rain Thursday into very early Friday morning.

The heaviest rain will likely be across southeast Virginia.

At this time, it’s hard to determine whether we’ll see much wind from the system, but the most significant impacts will be felt in the Hampton Roads area late Thursday into Friday.

We should clear out rather quickly Friday, with much drier air moving in for next weekend.

MORE ON HURRICANE DORIAN:

Dorian remains a category five hurricane and is just under 150 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. It will move across Grand Bahama Island, passing near or just north of Freeport. After moving through the northwest Bahamas, the storm is expected to stay just east of the Florida coast from Monday night through early Wednesday. It will potentially be very close to the coast, so there remains the danger of a landfall if the track shifts farther west.

The official forecast track keeps the storm close to the coast as it moves north, with a significant threat for the Southeast/Carolina coasts during the second half of the week. A lot will depend on the development and movement of an upper level trough that will bring a surface cold front through our area. That front should ultimately push the storm out away from the Virginia coast on Friday.

It’s important to note that there is still a lot in question with regards to the ultimate track and more adjustments are likely over the next few days, so stay in touch for updates. Additional details can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.