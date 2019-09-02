× Not every Chesterfield student is starting school Tuesday — here’s why

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Traditionally students in Richmond, Chesterfield, and Henrico go back to school the Tuesday after Labor Day. But this year, Chesterfield County has a new back-to-school plan.

“Chesterfield County Public Schools is implementing an innovative approach to helping students adjust to difficult transition years with a 2019-20 school calendar that provides a staggered start for kindergarten, sixth-grade and ninth-grade students,” a Chesterfield Schools spokesperson said. “Staggered start times are expected to create a smoother transition between school levels and allow staff members time to build strong relationships with students and parents in support of continued academic and social emotional growth.”

Here’s a breakdown of the changes for the new school year in Chesterfield:

Elementary school adjustments

Half of a kindergarten class would attend school Sept. 3-4, while the other half would attend school Sept. 5-6. Kindergarten students with last names between A-L will report Sept. 3-4. Kindergarten students with last names between M-Z report Sept. 5-6. (This may be different for some schools where there is an alphabetical imbalance. Schools where this occurs will notify parents.)

All K-5 students would report to school starting Sept. 9.

All students in grades 1-5 report on Sept. 3.

Middle and high school adjustments

The first day of school for students in sixth and ninth grades, and students new to a middle or high school would be Sept. 3.

All other middle and high school students would report to school on Sept. 4.

“The first day for sixth- and ninth-grade students, as well as those new to the school, would be an orientation day,” a Chesterfield Schools spokesperson said. “Students would learn schedules and map out their routes, meet teachers and begin to develop relationships, learn locker locations and practice codes, and participate in other activities that will help create a smoother transition.”