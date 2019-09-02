Driver killed, Chesterfield teen hurt on I-64

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A driver was killed and his teenage passenger hurt in what police described as a fiery crash on Interstate 64.

“A 2014 Mazda 3, driven by, Brandon E. Dorns, 22, of Alexandria, Va., was traveling in the right lane of travel when he veered off road left, striking an embankment, and overturning. The vehicle then caught on fire,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said.

Dorns died at the scene of the crash, police said. A front seat passenger identified as, Abanoub F. Zaki, 19, of Chesterfield, suffered serious injuries.

The crash was reported Saturday, August 31, at about 4:56 a.m. three miles from the Oilville Road exit in Goochland.

While the crash remains under investigation, police said it appeared speed was considered a factor into the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips here.