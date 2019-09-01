Fire closes popular Carytown restaurant ‘until further notice’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A popular Carytown restaurant is shut down after a fire early Sunday morning.

The blaze started in the alleyway behind Weezie's Kitchen.

Fire crews said they spotted flames coming from the building and eventually put them out.

Officials with Weezie's posted on Facebook just after 8 a.m. Sunday that the restaurant “will be closed until further notice.”

The Facebook post indicates someone tossed a cigarette butt into their dumpster, which restaurant officials said sparked flames that spread to their walk-in cooler.

However, fire officials have not released an official cause for the fire.

