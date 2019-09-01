Trailblazing veteran Chesterfield police officer retires: ‘Thank you for your service’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A police officer who made history on the force in Chesterfield County is retiring after 20 years of service.

Sgt. Juana Butler, whose promotion to sergeant made her the first African American female sergeant in department, retired on Sept. 1, Chesterfield County Police officials posted on Facebook Sunday morning.

“We’d like you to help us thank Sergeant Juana Butler for her 20 years of service to the Chesterfield County Police Department,” officials wrote. “We wish you all the best in retirement, congratulations!”

Sgt. Butler served in a number of positions, including general instructor, defensive tactics instructor, taser instructor and Special Response Unit member, over her 20-year law enforcement career in Chesterfield.

Sgt. Butler was awarded the Life Saving Award for preventing a suicide and received two Unit Citations for her service on the Police Honor Guard.

Additionally, Sgt. Butler was a longtime recruiter for the department.

“Many of you have regularly seen Sergeant Butler’s face around on billboards and social media,” officials said. “She is a long time recruiter for our department and her talents in that area will be greatly missed.”

Major Frank Carpenter with Chesterfield Police said Butler’s retirement is “well deserved.”

“Thank you for your service to the community and your commitment to the Chesterfield County Police Department,” Carpenter posted on Twitter. “You will be truly missed among our ranks. Well wishes in your future endeavors.”

