Richmond Police investigating Sunday morning shooting

RICHMOND, VA — Richmond Police responded to the 1600 block of North 23rd Street at 11:48am for reports of a person shot. Once on scene, they found a man unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound on the property’s front porch. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.