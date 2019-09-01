Couple scrambles to get married ahead of Dorian

JUPITER, Fla. — As millions brace for the impact of Hurricane Dorian, one couple and their wedding party are scrambling to salvage a wedding that’s been bought and paid for, according to a report by WPTV.

Sunday was supposed to be a special day for Ben Koczab and his soon-to-be bride, Betsy.

On Friday, with multiple computer models projecting Dorian to make a landfall near their wedding site, tropical storm conditions would arrive the morning of their wedding.

Despite some scrambling, it appears they will pull off a minor miracle and get family, friends and their vendors together a day early for a wedding at Jonathan’s Landing in Jupiter, Florida.

On Friday, family members were jumping on half-empty airplanes as people tried to rearrange plans for the wedding. Some have canceled travel plans, but according to the wedding party — spirits are still high.

“I’d say we’re all in good spirits,” said Bobby Codd, the best man who flew in from Michigan early to help out. “Just tracking it closely. Most people are looking to change their flights to Sunday/Monday but at this point it seems like anything could happen.”