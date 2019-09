× Chesterfield police investigating Sunday morning death

CHESTERFIELD, VA — Chesterfield police responded around 10am Sunday to a report of an adult found dead in a car in the 2800 block of Hicks Road. Police are not seeking any suspects at this time. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.