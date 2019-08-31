3-levels of fun: Take of tour of Topgolf Richmond

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Walking into Topgolf Richmond, located on Westwood Avenue in Henrico County, is an overwhelming experience. During a recent hard hat tour, construction crews were busily (and loudly) working to complete the 65,000 square-foot, three-floor entertainment center.

While Topgolf is by all accounts an upscale golf driving range, director of operations Cliff Twiggs and marketing manager Amber Drew, emphasized the Topgolf experience was much more than that while leading Eat It, Virginia! co-host Robey Martin on the tour.

The pair pointed out multiple bars and patios spaces where people can socialize and dance to live music. There also also more than 200 large screen TVs that will show sporting events to those not interested in hitting golf balls.

A putting green and a 14-hole mini-golf course is only on the sprawling site, just off Interstate 195, for those looking to fine tune other aspects of their golf game.

Topgolf Richmond will also be the first Topgolf locations to have a Topgolf Swing Suite inside the center. The Topgolf Swing Suite is a virtual-reality experience that lets you not only play famous golf courses, but also other virtual sports including baseball, hockey, and something called zombie dodgeball.

“Hey Richmond is special, [so we said] let’s put a Swing Suite in there,” Twiggs said after sharing most Swing Suites are located in casinos and resorts, not actual Topgolf centers.

As for food, the Topgolf spokespeople praised the chain’s brunch options, steering diners to the carrot cake waffles and mimosas. Twiggs also pointed out three Richmond chefs were hired to execute the menu which mainly consisted of items like burgers, wings, flat breads, salads, and some seasonal options.

Donut holes filled with your choice of raspberry, chocolate, or Bavarian cream were not to be missed, both Twiggs and Drew agreed.

When asked about pricing, the pair said Richmond prices have not yet been set. The Topgolf in Virginia Beach charges between $25 and $47 an hour depending on the day and time. Twiggs pointed out up to six people can hit golf balls in a single pod at a given time, so often the final bill is split between friends.

Topgolf Richmond remains under construction. People inside the facility said they hoped to open in October. Topgolf is in the process of hiring and training 400 new employees.

