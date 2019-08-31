× Prince George police investigating Saturday morning fatal crash

PRINCE GEORGE, VA — The Prince George Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident at 5:26am Saturday morning in the 660 block of Prince George Drive. On scene, police saw a Mitsubishi SUV on its roof in the middle of the roadway. The driver, 34-year-old Daniel E. Cubbage, was pinned underneath the vehicle and was extracted by Prince George Fire and EMS personnel.

Cubbage suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased and the scene. Investigators preliminary findings reveal the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and speed, as well as alcohol, may have been a contributing factor to the crash.

Anyone that witnessed this incident, or anyone with information related to the crash, is requested to contact the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773.