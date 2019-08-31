Mission from the Heart volunteers ready donations for area homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Scores of volunteers helped put together packages Saturday at CBS 6 to make sure students in need are prepared for the upcoming new school year.

"Some AWESOME volunteers come through in the clutch again for Mission From The Heart," Shelby Brown, Mission From The Heart's founder and CBS 6 reporter, posted on Facebook. "We had a very productive morning getting items sorted and assembled for upcoming donations to area homeless students."

Brown’s group, which was born from a labor of love and stories covered at CBS 6 News, focuses on helping students who are experiencing homelessness is helping meet the needs of local kids.

“I’m so thankful and this is just the beginning. I’m looking forward to partnering with local businesses, school districts, religious organizations and child advocates to make whatever difference I can. There’s much work to do,” Shelby said.

If you would like to volunteer with Mission: From The Heart, click here to email Shelby.