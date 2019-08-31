Missing Northumberland man’s body found; suspect in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. –- Authorities have a suspect in custody after the body of a Northumberland County man reported missing last week was recovered.

Northumberland County Sheriff's Office officials said David LaForge was last seen on the evening of Friday, August 23, in the Burgess area.

Deputies said Friday evening that LaForge's body was "recovered" and that a suspect was in custody.

"The detectives would like to thank the citizens that assisted in helping them with this case," officials with the Northumberland County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook. "Our condolences to the family."

No additional details were available as last check.

Friends told WTVR CBS 6 that LaForge was last seen leaving work at the Buoy Convenience Store and driving a 2003 white Ford 250 with VA TAG ULRS-816.

If you have any information about the case that could help investigators, call contact the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 804-580-5221.

