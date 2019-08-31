Speed and alcohol may have contributed to deadly Prince George rollover crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. -- A Powhatan County man was killed in a rollover crash early Saturday morning in Prince George County.

Officers were dispatched to the crash in the 660 block of Prince George Drive just after 5:25 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an SUV on its roof in the middle of the roadway.

"The driver of the vehicle was pinned underneath the vehicle and was extracted by Prince George Fire and EMS personnel," Officer Alexis Grochmal said.

The driver, later identified as 34-year-old Daniel E. Cubbage of Powhatan, died at the scene, police said.

Officials said Cubbage was not wearing a seat belt.

Grochmal said speed and alcohol may have contributed to the crash.

Anyone that witnessed the wreck or that has information related to the crash, is requested to contact the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.