Police investigating suspicious package in Henrico neighborhood

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Henrico Police and Fire officials are investigating after a suspicious package was found outside of a West End home Friday morning.

Henrico Police and the Henrico Sheriff’s Office were serving a paper when they found a suspicious package in the 9700 block of Tartuffe Drive, near Gaskins Road.

Shortly thereafter, Henrico Fire responded to investigate and evaluate the suspicious package.

“This is isolated to the single residence,” said a police spokesperson.

Police say the 9700 block of Tartuffe Drive is closed while they continue to investigate. There are currently no evacuations.

