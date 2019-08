Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield Police is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who tried to use a stolen credit card at Walmart.

Police say the man was captured on surveillance video trying to use the stolen credit card to purchase a 32-inch television.

If you can identify this suspect or have any information, contact Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or www.p3tips.com/699.