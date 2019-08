× One dead in fatal Chesterfield Crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield Thursday night.

The crash took place around 9:30 pm at the 13700 block of Beach Rd in Chesterfield,

Police say the victim was not believed to be wearing a seat belt. Police do believe that speed is a factor in the crash.

Crews are still currently investigating crash and part of Beach Road will closed into early Friday morning.