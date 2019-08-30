Chesterfield Police searching for missing mother, infant daughter

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield Police are searching for a missing mother and her 7-month-old child.

Nashae T. Bishop, 26, and her daughter, Arie Owens, were reported missing by Bishop’s social worker on Tuesday, August 27.

Police say the last known contact with Bishop and Arie was on June 12, 2019, when the two moved from a residence in Stafford County to the 3000 block of Stony Lake Court in Richmond.

Bishop is described as a black female, about 5 feet tall and weighing about 120 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and a light-to-medium complexion. Arie is described as a black female with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Bishop and Arie should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.