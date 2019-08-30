Henrico men arrested in Snapchat sexual assault case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two suspects have been arrested in a weekend sexual assault recorded on video and shared on Snapchat, VCU Police announced late Friday afternoon.

"We believe the assault occurred late at night on Saturday, August 24 or in the early-morning hours of Sunday, August 25," VCU Police spokesperson said Tuesday. "At this time detectives are unable to determine where the assault occurred but believe it could have occurred in an apartment or private residence."

Officials said two men from Henrico were arrested in connection with the case.

Police said 26-year-old Mario Perry Johnson and 22-year-old Jamel Antonio Dunmore were charged with the unlawful creation of an image (of another).

Johnson is being held without bond at the Richmond City Justice Center, according to VCU Police. Officials said Dunmore "is in police custody."

VCU Police pointed out that neither of the suspects is affiliated with the university.

Detectives thanked the community Thursday and credited them with helping "move the investigation forward."

"Using VCU’s security cameras, VCU Police had previously tracked the two men walking from Oregon Hill onto VCU’s Monroe Park Campus; the men walked along West Main Street near VCU’s Gladding Residence Center (GRC)," a VCU Police spokesperson said.

Assault spread quickly on social media

News of the assault spread quickly among VCU students on social media and the school's independent newspaper -- The Commonwealth Times.

Commonwealth Times Editor Hannah Eason said that several social media posts talking about the alleged assault reached the newspaper on Monday.

"That's when I (direct messaged) the people who posted the original tweets and then from there we were just following it and kind of watching and reading the threads," Eason said. "Then more people sent it to me who weren't even going to VCU."

Eason said students were being reassured that the situation was being taken seriously by campus police, but added there was initially a lot of anger in the student community over the lack of information being released.

Other students were also in shock to hear the news.

"I think that's honestly really disgusting and terrible. To one do that to someone, and two, to record it," said VCU freshman, Avery Johnson.

"We ask that anyone with information on these two individuals please contact us," the VCU Police spokesperson added. "Students or community members who were downtown on Saturday night or early Sunday morning may have seen them walking on or near VCU’s campuses, may have seen or met them at a party, restaurant or store or may know them personally. Any amount of information you can provide about their identities and whereabouts this weekend will help our investigation."

VCU Police can be reached by calling 804-828-1234 or by sending in tips on the LiveSafe app.