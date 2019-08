× Man dead after shooting in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man is dead after a shooting in Chesterfield County Friday night.

Around 9:20 p.m., police responded to the 11600 block of Olde Coach Drive for the report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, police are not looking for any suspects in the shooting.