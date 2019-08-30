Police searching for missing mother, infant daughter
HURRICANE TRACKER: Dorian could be monster storm by landfall

Lanes on I-95 reopened in Hanover following multi-vehicle crash

Posted 11:29 pm, August 30, 2019, by , Updated at 12:21AM, August 31, 2019

Update: VDOT reports both the northbound and southbound lanes have reopened.

Drivers can expect residual delays.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — All southbound and the northbound left lane on I-95 near mile marker 89 are closed as police investigate a multi-vehicle crash.

Police say three people have been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the crash. Traffic is being diverted to Exit 89.

Witnesses say that two cars and a truck collided.

Lanes are currently closed due to crash cleanup.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.