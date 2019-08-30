× Lanes on I-95 reopened in Hanover following multi-vehicle crash

Update: VDOT reports both the northbound and southbound lanes have reopened.

Drivers can expect residual delays.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — All southbound and the northbound left lane on I-95 near mile marker 89 are closed as police investigate a multi-vehicle crash.

Police say three people have been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the crash. Traffic is being diverted to Exit 89.

Witnesses say that two cars and a truck collided.

Lanes are currently closed due to crash cleanup.