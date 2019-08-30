A.J. Brewer opens waffle and milkshake shop in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A restaurateur credited with helping grow Manchester’s dining scene has opened his latest installment in the Southside neighborhood.

Anthony “A.J.” Brewer, owner of Brewer’s Cafe at the corner of Bainbridge and East 12th streets, last month opened Brewer’s Waffles & Milkshakes at 1309 and 1311 Hull St.

The venture is a partnership of Brewer, investor James Harris and chef Josh Reed.

