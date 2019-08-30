Weekend Events: Chesterfield County Fair, Jazz in the Park, Crabs by the Lake and more

Here’s a list of fun events happening around Central Virginia this weekend.

Jazz in the Park – Dorey Park, 2999 Darbytown Road, Henrico

Gates open AT 3pm and music Performances begin at 4pm

4 – 4:45pm : Calvin Presents

5 – 5:45pm : F.R.E.N.S.

6 – 6:45pm : Victor Haskins

7 – 8:15pm : Plunky & Oneness

Fireworks grand finale at 8:15pm.

Kick off Labor Day weekend with music, food trucks, and fireworks with Jazz in the Park, Friday, August 30, from 4:00 pm – 8:30 pm, in Dorey Park, 2999 Darbytown Road Eastern Henrico. The free concert is sponsored by Henrico Recreation & Parks, celebrating its 50th anniversary. Henrico Police will close the park to entry at 7:30pm, or earlier if event capacity is reached. Fireworks will not be visible outside event area due to the proximity to Richmond International Airport and the dog park will be closed. For more information visit https://henrico.us/calendar/jazz-in-the-park/

Chesterfield County Fair through Aug. – 31

Friday: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturdays: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Chesterfield County Fairgrounds (10300 Courthouse Road in Chesterfield)

Adults (13-59) — $10

Seniors (60+) — $7

Children (4-12) — $5

Children 3 and under — Free

The 106th annual Chesterfield County Fair runs through Saturday, Aug. 31. The Fair features the Main Grandstand with live music throughout the run of the fair. Back are all the favorite Midway Rides, games, agriculture displays, animal farms, farm equipment and popular fair foods.

For details visit https://chesterfieldcountyfair.org/

Crabs by the Lake

Saturday, August 31, noon to 6 p.m.

Hadad’s Lake, 7900 Osborne Turnpike, Henrico

Phone: (804) 795-2659

Adult/Youth tickets (age 13+) is $35

Purchase via Eventbrite or Facebook by searching “Crabs by the Lake”

The Charity Family Reunion will host their Crabs by the Lake fundraiser at. Event admission includes an all-you-can-eat crab feast, plus there will be fried chicken, grilled foods, non-alcoholic beverages and sides for guests. Entertainment will be provided by DJ JAMA LOT aka James Howard. T

2nd Annual AfroFest RVA

Saturday, Noon- 5pm

Pine Camp Art and Community Center

4901 Old Brook Road

FREE

Sample the culture of Africa without leaving Richmond, about 27 different African Countries will be represented, with traditional foods, music, activities and a championship soccer game between the AfroFest 2018 Champion Team from Ghana and Sudan, the game is at noon on the soccer field at Pine Camp. For details visit http://www.richmondgov.com/parks/

Innsbrook After Hours Concert series

Grammy Nominated Country Music Artists Chris Young

Saturday, August 31

Grammy Award Winners Little Big Town

Saturday, September 7

Gates open 5pm, both shows

Details https://innsbrookafterhours.com/

New Shoes for Back to School Ministry

Labor Day Shoe Give-away, 8am – 2pm

Third Street Bethel A.M.E. Church, 614 N. Third St.

& Southside Community Center, 6255 Old Warwick Road, Richmond

The Richmond Partnership of Churches will, once again, host a collection of churches’ Ministry at two locations – Third Street Bethel A.M.E. Church & Southside Community Center, from 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., thousands of new shoes will gifted to school age youth, grades K-12, returning to a new academic school year. To donate shoes or to donate funds to purchase shoes, call 804-221-7394.