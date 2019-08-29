Snow White soothes overwhelmed boy with autism at Disney World: ‘She was magical’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORLANDO, FL. — A New Jersey mother shared her family's "magical" moment at Walt Disney World after her son with autism had a "meltdown" at the theme park.

Lauren Bergner, of Wood-Ridge, New Jersey, posted of the "amazing experience" on Facebook, explaining the family was in line to meet and take photos with Snow White at Disney's Epcot theme park on Sunday, Aug. 25, when her son Brody's meltdown occurred.

While waiting to meet the Disney princess at the park's Germany Pavilion, the 6-year-old boy started crying and was "overwhelmed," the mom wrote.

"Snow White was amazing with him! She kissed, hugged and cuddled him," Bergner wrote in the Facebook post. "He was laying his head crying on her lap," she added.

The Disney cast member then took the little boy for a walk away from the crowd, holding his hand and dancing with him around the area, the mother said.

"She went above and beyond! She took so much time with him. She was a pure angel! She was magical and my family is forever thankful and touched," Bergner wrote.

The mother said she emailed the family's story to Disney World, hoping the princess gets the recognition she deserves.

"We will never forget this moment," the mom said in her message to the theme park.