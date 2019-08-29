Secret Ingredient Strawberry Pie
RICHMOND, VA – Need a quick and easy treat for your Labor Day celebrations? Williamsburg-based Chef Scott Hoyland visits us to share his delicious recipe for strawberry ice box pie.
Recipe:
(Makes 2 Pies)
Ingredients:
3 cup Mini pretzels
1/2 cup lightly packed brown sugar
3 tbsp chocolate malt powder
1/2 cup + 6 tbsp unsalted butter-melted
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1/2 tsp vanilla extract
8oz cream cheese
3/4 cup powdered sugar
2 ea 16 oz container fresh strawberries – hulled
1 ea envelope gelatin powder
3/4 cup sugar