Secret Ingredient Strawberry Pie

Posted 3:19 pm, August 29, 2019

RICHMOND, VA – Need a quick and easy treat for your Labor Day celebrations? Williamsburg-based Chef Scott Hoyland visits us to share his delicious recipe for strawberry ice box pie.

Recipe:

(Makes 2 Pies)

Ingredients:

3 cup Mini pretzels

1/2 cup lightly packed brown sugar

3 tbsp chocolate malt powder

1/2 cup + 6 tbsp unsalted butter-melted

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

8oz cream cheese

3/4 cup powdered sugar

2 ea 16 oz container fresh strawberries – hulled

1 ea envelope gelatin powder

3/4 cup sugar

 

