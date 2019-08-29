× Richmond man driving stolen car arrested following police chase

RCHMOND, Va. — A Richmond man faces multiple charges after driving a stolen car and leading police on a chase through multiple counties.

Around 3:45 p.m., Powhatan County Sheriff Deputies responded to the Walmart parking lot at 1950 Anderson Hwy in reference to a report of that a vehicle stolen out of Richmond was there.

Deputies located the stolen vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. When the vehicle drove off, deputies pursued the driver into Chesterfield County where the Chesterfield Police Department took over the pursuit.

The pursuit ultimately led into Richmond City where the Richmond City Police Department arrested Dashawn Terrell Harvey of Richmond.

Harvey has been charged by the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office with felony eluding and driving while revoked 3rd or more offense.