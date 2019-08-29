HURRICANE TRACKER: Dorian will intensify greatly over holiday weekend

North Carolina father charged with killing 3-month-old daughter

Posted 9:29 pm, August 29, 2019, by

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — An infant girl died after North Carolina deputies say her father physically abused her.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to a 3-month-old reported unconscious and not breathing at 22018 S. NC 109.

EMS brought the girl to a hospital where she died.

Davidson County Sheriff’s criminal investigators determined she died as a result of physical abuse by her father, Brandon Dean Patton, 30, of Denton.

Patton was arrested and charged with murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

He was being held without bond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.