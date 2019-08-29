NAACP members shocked after no charges against man who left threatening voicemail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- On August 12, a 32-second voicemail left for the NAACP was released to the media. In the voicemail, the caller accused the NAACP of being racist.

"Oh yeah we were all shocked, the whole NAACP was shocked," said Richmond NAACP Branch President, J.J. Minor.

In the voicemail left on August 12, the caller can be heard calling the organization racist and saying he will do whatever he can to get rid of it.

"I'm going to do what I can to make sure you go away," the message continued. "You're anti-white. You hate whites. And you accuse our president of being racist? Boy, isn't that the pot calling the kettle black? We're going to get rid of you. You're not needed anymore. I'm going to do whatever I can to make sure nothing comes to you, funds or anything. You're a racist bunch of black, useless people."

Police said after it was reported to them, detectives identified the person who left the message and interviewed him and his family. They consulted with the FBI and the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney and chose not to pursue charges at this time.

"When you're talking about getting rid of people, and you're talking about useless black people, I have a serious problem with that," said Minor. "Just hoping that this guy, whoever they interviewed, wouldn't carry out physical harm or act of evil to hurt someone. Or was this just entertaining to him."

"Our mission is to ensure the political, social, educational and economic equality rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination," Minor added.

Minor said he plans to pass the incident up to the National General Counsel of the NAACP.

CBS 6 reached out to the Richmond Commonwealth's attorney for comment on why the man was not charged but did not hear back Thursday evening.