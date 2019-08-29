Live Well’s Michael Hild charged by SEC in multi-million dollar ‘fraud scheme’

RICHMOND, Va. — Michael Hild, founder and CEO of collapsed Chesterfield-based mortgage company Live Well Financial, on Thursday was charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission of running a multimillion-dollar bond scheme, Richmond

Also charged in the civil case is Live Well CFO Eric Rohr and executive president Darren Stumberger, as well as the company itself. The SEC said Rohr and Stumberger consented to partial judgments against them.

The SEC alleges, according to its initial announcement of the charges, that Live Well, under the direction of Hild, fraudulently inflated the value of its portfolio of complex reverse-mortgage bonds. It labels the alleged actions a “bond mismarking scheme.”

“Through this alleged scheme – which Hild called a ‘self-generating money machine’ – Live Well was able to borrow tens of millions of dollars more from its lenders through the securities transactions than it could have borrowed had the bonds been priced accurately and was able to fund lavish compensation packages for Hild and others.”

Click here to read more on this developing story from Richmond BizSense.