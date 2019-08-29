HURRICANE TRACKER: Dorian and Erin move across Atlantic

Virginia man wins $81,924 ‘instant jackpot’

August 29, 2019

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Michael Coney is $81,000 richer. The Stafford man recently won the jackpot playing the Virginia Lottery’s Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot game.

He bought the winning ticket at I-95 Citgo on Jefferson Davis Highway in Spotsylvania.

“Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot is a Virginia-only, instant-win game that has a starting jackpot of $50,000,” a Virginia Lottery spokesperson said. “The jackpot increases with each ticket sold until the jackpot is won. The game has three price points: $2, $5 and $10. The $2 ticket can win 20% of the jackpot, the $5 ticket can win 50% of the jackpot, and the $10 ticket can win 100% of the jackpot.”

Coney told lottery officials he had no immediate plans for his winnings.

