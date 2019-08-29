× Jazz in the Park – Dorey Park

RICHMOND, Va. — Kick off Labor Day weekend with music, food trucks, and fireworks with Jazz in the Park, Friday, August 30, from 4:00 pm – 8:30 pm, in Dorey Park, 2999 Darbytown Road Eastern Henrico. The free concert is sponsored by Henrico Recreation & Parks, celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Gates Open AT 3pm and music Performances begin at 4pm.

4 – 4:45pm : Calvin Presents

5 – 5:45pm : F.R.E.N.S.

6 – 6:45pm : Victor Haskins

7 – 8:15pm : Plunky & Oneness

Henrico Police will close the park to entry at 7:30pm, or earlier if event capacity is reached. There will be fireworks grand finale at 8:15pm.

Fireworks will not be visible outside event area due to the proximity to Richmond International Airport and the dog park will be closed. For more information visit https://henrico.us/calendar/jazz-in-the-park/