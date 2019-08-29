Plans revealed for Mormon temple coming to Henrico
GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints got their first glimpse of a planned 11-acre temple complex – the church’s first in Virginia – that’s set to rise in Henrico County.
Hundreds gathered Wednesday evening for a chance to review plans for the proposed temple, which would rise at 10915 Staples Mill Road and include a two-story, 36,200-square-foot temple and an adjacent 16,200-square-foot meeting house.
Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.
37.673728 -77.535103