HURRICANE TRACKER: Dorian and Erin move across Atlantic

Plans revealed for Mormon temple coming to Henrico

Posted 7:18 am, August 29, 2019, by

A display showcasing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint’s newest temple slated for Henrico County. (Photos by J. Elias O’Neal)

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints got their first glimpse of a planned 11-acre temple complex – the church’s first in Virginia – that’s set to rise in Henrico County.

Hundreds gathered Wednesday evening for a chance to review plans for the proposed temple, which would rise at 10915 Staples Mill Road and include a two-story, 36,200-square-foot temple and an adjacent 16,200-square-foot meeting house.

Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!


Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.