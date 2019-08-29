HURRICANE TRACKER: Dorian will intensify greatly over holiday weekend

Final Score Friday 2019: Week 1 scoreboard

Posted 11:13 pm, August 29, 2019, by and
Watch Final Score Friday at 11:15 p.m. following CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s week one of Final Score Friday. Here are your scores and highlights from across Central Virginia.

Week 01 Scores
Avalon, Md.   (2)Manchester
     45
(1)Highland Springs   (4)Varina
     38
Cosby      (5)Hopewell     40
(3)Thomas Dale
 
 Tabb       7
(7)Henrico
     49
 GW-Danville
  
Meadowbrook        0
 (8)Dinwiddie
  
Douglas Freeman     13 Lee-Davis       7
Prince George
     16
 Deep Run
    37
Glen Allen
     17
 Osbourne
     34
Midlothian
     21
 Patrick Henry
     42
Caroline
   Mills Godwin
  
J.R. Tucker
   Clover Hill
  
Jamestown
   St. Christopher’s
  
Huguenot
   Trinity Episcopal
  
Thomas Jefferson
   Armstrong
      
Colonial Heights   Petersburg
     
John Marshall
   Benedictine
  
Bluestone   Catholic  
King William
   BSH  
Prince Edward   King & Queen
   
Charles City
     Mathews
  
Colonial Beach   Middlesex  
West Point   Washington & Lee
  
Rappahanock Co.   Riverheads
  
     
   
   
       
     
     
         
        
