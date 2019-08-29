Meet Ramsey! Asiatic black cub now on display at the Metro Richmond Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- An Asiatic black bear and her new cub are now on exhibit to the public at the Metro Richmond Zoo.

Ramsey was born on February 3 to mom, Omai, and dad, Ginseng.

“Bears are born pink with little fuzz and weighing less than a pound. They are very slow developing with their eyes opening after a month and a half and slow to become mobile,” Metro Richmond Zoo owner Jim Andelin said.

After bonding with her mother in the den for months, Ramsey is now on exhibit each day until 1 p.m.

You can now see Ramsey and Omai playing, climbing, exploring and resting at the bear exhibit. Because Ramsey cannot yet be with dad, Ginseng will be moved on exhibit after 1 p.m.