HURRICANE TRACKER: Dorian and Erin move across Atlantic

Son travels cross-country to surprise mom at her Henrico promotion ceremony

Posted 9:48 am, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 10:04AM, August 29, 2019

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Sheriff's Office Major Ann Felton knew she was being promoted to lieutenant and chief deputy at a Wednesday night ceremony at the Henrico County Courthouse.

But she did not know what was going to happen next.

With her back turned to the front door, Felton's son snuck in to surprise his mom.

"Having my son show up, it was amazing," she said.

Felton's son is in the Air Force and flew in from California to be there for the special occasion.

Mother and son had not seen each other since April.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.