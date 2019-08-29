Son travels cross-country to surprise mom at her Henrico promotion ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Sheriff's Office Major Ann Felton knew she was being promoted to lieutenant and chief deputy at a Wednesday night ceremony at the Henrico County Courthouse.

But she did not know what was going to happen next.

With her back turned to the front door, Felton's son snuck in to surprise his mom.

"Having my son show up, it was amazing," she said.

Felton's son is in the Air Force and flew in from California to be there for the special occasion.

Mother and son had not seen each other since April.