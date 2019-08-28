Tracking two tropical systems in the Atlantic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- We are tracking two tropical systems: Erin is located off the Mid-Atlantic coast. Other than some rough surf, it will have no impact to Virginia.

Dorian is located near St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Dorian became a hurricane Wednesday afternoon as it tracked near Puerto Rico. The storm is expected to move northwest and stay just east of the Bahamas. Dorian may develop into a major hurricane (category 3) and push into east-central Florida by late Sunday or Monday.

After the storm hits Florida, some of the computer models have the storm then push across the Gulf of Mexico, others have it move through the southeastern United States and back towards the ocean. Other models bring the remnants farther north.

There is a LOT of variability among the computer models with the forecast strength and track, and there will likely be many changes in the forecast between now and Sunday. Additional details can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

