× Thousands of Burning Man fans are in the middle of a desert with a huge fire threat

The National Weather Service in Reno, Nevada, has issued a red flag warning for most of Western Nevada and the Eastern Sierra, which includes the grounds of the annual Burning Man event.

Burning Man, a nine-day festival, welcomes people from all over the world to experience eclectic costumes, art installations and musical performances. This year’s festivities began August 25 and will wrap up September 2.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s and low relative humidity will make for elevated fire danger, according to CNN meteorologist, Brandon Miller. There is a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms Wednesday evening when lightning could spark fires and cause breezy, variable wind conditions.

Each year, the community in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert, erects a huge central temple that is burned at the end of the event. It’s unclear if that will change due to the red flag warning.

The Burning Man Project’s Twitter and Facebook accounts made no mention of the upcoming weather advisory Wednesday.

“Putting our devices down. Disconnecting from social media. See you on the other side,” the last post reads.

The warning goes into effect Wednesday at 11 a.m. and runs through 8 p.m.

CNN has reached out to Burning Man organizers but has not heard back.