This 9-year-old double amputee will walk the runway at New York Fashion Week

A 9-year-old double amputee from Birmingham, UK, is set to appear at New York Fashion Week.

Daisy-May Demetre was born with fibular hemimelia, where part or all of the fibular bone in the leg is missing. It meant she required a double amputation when she was just 18 months old.

Daisy received prosthetic legs and used them to help her walk and move. Now, she’s strutting her stuff down catwalks.

She was chosen to appear for Lulu et Gigi Couture, having previously represented them at London Kids’ Fashion Week. Lulu et Gigi was founded by designer Eni Hegedus-Buiron 5 years ago and specializes in French-inspired clothing for children.

“We believe that beauty comes first; from within, and our garments are made to enhance each child’s uniqueness. (…) Inclusion and diversity are fostered, celebrated and encouraged,” the company says on its website.

Daisy-May’s father, Alex Demetre, says he has always encouraged her to follow her dreams.

“She inspired me by showing me who she was. She takes on life with a smile on her face and she does remarkable things,” he told CNN.

“Whether it’s dancing, singing, she is a very special little girl,” he added.

Daisy will be walking down the runway at New York Fashion Week on September 8th but it shouldn’t be too intimidating for her.

She’s been modeling for 18 months already, having worked for Nike, River Island and several other high street brands in the UK.

She was even named Child of Courage in the Pride of Birmingham Awards.

“She belongs on the catwalk, you have seen the photos,” her father said.

She’s “inspiring people” by doing what she’s doing, he added, and she does it with a “smile on her face.”