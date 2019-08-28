× New restaurant moving into West Broad Village

SHORT PUMP, Va. — There will soon be a new place to eat (and drink) in West Broad Village. Park Lane Tavern will open this week in the space once occupied by Keagan’s Restaurant & Tavern.

“Inspired by the culture of European pubs and taverns, Park Lane Tavern offers a unique dining experience. The cuisine can be described as chef-driven Classic American comfort food, along with traditional European fare,” a spokesperson for the regional restaurant chain said. “Some of their signature dishes include an award-winning Bacon Stuffed Gouda Burger, Boddingtons Fish & Chips, Knob Creek Bourbon Cracked Pepper Steak, and Beef Wellington among many others.”

Park Lane Tavern opens Thursday, August 29, at 11 a.m.

Keagan’s, an Irish pub theme restaurant, closed in December.

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

