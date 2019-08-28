Man wearing white floppy hat wanted for Dinwiddie armed robbery

HURRICANE TRACKER: Dorian and Erin move across Atlantic

Posted 10:44 am, August 28, 2019

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — The Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who robbed the Dinwiddie Overstock at gunpoint Tuesday evening.

Deputies say a man entered the building in the 12000 block of Boydton Plank Road, pulled a handgun and demanded money from the attendant at approximately 6:38 p.m.

After the attendee complied, the suspect is accused of fleeing the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a black male with a slender build, about 45 to 50 years old. He was dressed in all black with a white floppy hat.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office at 804-469-4550 or Petersburg – Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

