Man busted for driving drunk leaving police station hours after first arrest

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio-- An Ohio man was arrested for OVI charges twice during a span of just three hours, according to WJW.

According to an incident report from the Newburgh Heights Police Department, an officer, who was monitoring traffic on Interstate 77 south, saw a car traveling without its headlights on at just after 4 a.m., when it was still dark outside.

The officer said he explained to the driver, identified as Jay Merriweather, the reason for the stop, and could smell "an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle."

The report states Merriweather told the officer he had a few drinks after work before heading home. A preliminary breath test was conducted and police said the driver registered a .119.

Merriweather was placed under arrest for OVI.

According to the report, while doing an inventory of the car, a small bag of white powder, "suspected to be cocaine," was found. A small scale, 36 small plastic baggies and one blue pill in a plastic bag were also reportedly found.

Police said the suspect admitted the powder was cocaine.

Merriweather was charged with OVI, driving with no headlights and given a summons for possessing drug abuse instruments.

Police said Merriweather was told his driver's license was now suspended.

Merriweather's girlfriend came to pick him up at the station at just before 7 a.m. However, police said Merriweather was seen driving the car out of the police station parking lot and was stopped again.

Police said Merriweather didn't understand why he was being arrested again.

Officers said they explained to him he was still intoxicated. According to the report, Merriweather was offered to take a breath test. Police said the first reading was .109; the second reading was reportedly .102.

Merriweather was once again charged with OVI.