Henrico offers free back-to-school immunizations

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County offered free immunizations and physicals for students headed back to school next week.

Wednesday’s back-to-school event at the Health Department’s West Clinic on Dixon Powers Drive offered both school-required immunizations and the Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis) vaccine.

“Immunizations help prevent any disease spreading within schools,” Richmond & Henrico Health Districts spokesperson George Jones said. “Kids have lots of germs, so we provide the vaccinations to make sure they’re safe and healthy.”

The clinic is open to Henrico students (K- 12) until 2 p.m. on Wednesday.